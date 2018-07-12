Transcript for Ariana Grande accepts Billboard's Woman of the Year award

We begin with Ariana grande looking back on her year taking the good with the bad. The singer accepted the woman of the year award at women's billboards 2018. While she said it was a successful trip for her career her new album and number one song "Thank you, next" she can't say the same for her personal life many take a look. This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and like the worst of my life. It's been a very conflicting one and I just want to say that if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that. I love that. I mean, sometimes the best of times can be the worst of times and those are the times you grow. So, Ariana, we know there are more things ahead for you that are wonderful and surprising in a positive way and I know she looks forward to embracing whatever comes her way and is incredibly thankful for the people in her life like her friends and family and enjoy the moment. Yeah. If growing up were easy, everybody would do it. Jennifer aniston gracing the January cover of "Elle." Inside the Hollywood star not pulling punches opening up about life, love, marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin thoreau saying her relationships were successful in her opinion but when they came to an end it was a choice that was made because she chose to be happy and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore. She talked about breaking stereotypes and, we live in a society that messages women by this age you should be married and by this age you should have kids. That's a fairy tale. For more from Jennifer pick up the new edition of "Elle" on newsstands December 18th. Great message. Absolutely. Time is not an option, people. Just live your best life. Finally we're getting our very first look at "Avengers 4." We're geeking out again. This is called "Avengers: End game," the trailer for the next installment in the superhero franchise just dropped. Okay, so what we know is janai Renner's character hawkeye returns. Fans have been awaiting this moment since the credits rolled on "Infinity war." I was there. "Avengers: End game" hits theaters may 2019. I will be watching. Will you be watching? Yes, I will. Since you're so excited, yes. You know what, I got -- just really quick, you said Jennifer Renner. Yeah, Jennifer wasn't in there. Jeremy was. I was verklempt. Did I really say Jennifer? Your enthusiasm could sell anything right now so that is great. Thanks, Jeremy. We love we're economy, by the way. Your enthusiasm is always great. Adrienne, we love when you do "Pop news."

