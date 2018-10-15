Transcript for Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly split

Adrienne Bankert here for "Pop news." I love my royal weddings. George, thank you. We have less happy news. A celebrity split. Ariana grande and "Snl" star Pete Davidson calling off their whirlwind romance which what is allegedly a mutual decision. They became engaged shortly after they started dating and sources close to them said they felt it was way too much, and they felt the timing wasn't right. It's always better to be safe rather than sorry. We wish them very well. Wish them well. Very well. Okay. Let's go to something that might put a smile on everybody's face in here. Imagine drake channeling his inner fan boy over the weekend. When Adele attended his concert at the staples center on Friday, this is what Adele posted. Best production I have ever seen hands down, and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love. The rapper felt the love and responded online with another oi, don't get me gassed right now. What is this oi? I love the woman and she came to the show. Thank god nobody told me. I would have been shook. We have to wait for them to get in the studio together. That could be happening. A little "Hot line bling." And finally, a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of "Jurassic park". Take a look. Dancing dinosaurs. That really put a smile on people's faces. They are performing with the Iowa state university marching band during halftime of the west Virginia game Saturday. Swinging their tails to the classic theme song. If you listen closely, you will remember it from the movie. ?????? All I see are dinosaurs. A lot less scary on the field. How does time go by this fast? 25 years since the first "Jurassic park" movie. A classic. I'll have to go home and watch

