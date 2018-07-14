Transcript for Ariana Grande releases new video for single 'God is a Woman'

Time now for "Pop news we're very honored a little surprised to have Sam champion here. How did we get so lucky? Shocked, shocked and surprised. Well, Adrienne has worked so hard on making this wonderful and I'm about to tit up for you. Here we go. Let's start wihaink will be the song of the summer. Just H after dropping new song called "God is a woman" Ariana grande gave her fans anotgift, the video. The songs the second one her fohcoming album.take a look. You won't believe it. ??? God is a woman ??? ??? god is a woman ??? god is a man ??? There are also images we're not show in this. Madonna is the voice of god, of course. Of course. And there's also one where she takes a giant gavel and throws it through a gas ceiling -- a gasiling? A glass ceili saying she's breakihe glass ceiling S itery beautiful video and I think the song of the summer. Nton abbey" fans pinkies up, now to the great news for "Downton abbey" fans, Dan, in on Thi L It's official, the movie is happening. N Oownton abbey" Twitter account posting this picture with tutg a silver platter with a card. Is anyone good with a bri act I'm terrible. No. We're not evoing to tr E cordially invite to E turn of "Downton abbey" the film. Production begins with much of the original cascluding, yes, the dowager countess dame maggieth will be a part is. It's a secret as to W the movie is about, but every I really happy because the series followed the Crowley family course, as E of the mt celebrated and most awarded shows in the emmys as well. Mmy awards I need to watch it. I still haven't. Ou have to water movie comes out. Come on. Of video rentals in the '90s we're down to one store. It's in bend, Oregon, after two locations in alaskno they were closing. Just so you know theskstores WER F a Anchorage. What's your favorite treat U get at the stater. Funnel cakes. That's not the right answer. It's fried oos, ladies and gentlemen. Fried oreos if you're like me. But now oreo is taking it back because it used to be you D use anokie to ma a fried oreo. Now they're selling them in the frr section. U put them the micrave, warm them up and you can now eat them any time. There is nothiter than a fried ything. Do you know bill Miller, stand, just said itlled like fried chicken. I didn't believe him until he broughem out. They sme like fried chicken. Write us and tell us what you think. You're not going to? He M T little bite. H. Bec I have to say this -- Actually they're good. Thanks for joining us. We really appreciate it. See you right back here too. Develong now, a wild

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.