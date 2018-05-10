Transcript for Ben Affleck breaks his silence after 40 days in rehab

Our "Gma" cover story. Ben Affleck is now speaking out as he finishes rehab. The Oscar winner opening up about his struggle with alcohol addiction. ABC's erielle reshef is here with more and, erielle, he says he is fighting for himself and his family. He does, Cecilia. Ben is opening up in a lengthy Instagram post. His honest account of his struggles eliciting support from famous friends and his fans. This morning, Ben Affleck breaking his silence in a candid Instagram post after completing a 040-day stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. Writing Thursday afternoon, he remains in outpatient care adding the support I received from my colleagues, family and fans means more than I can say. In August, Affleck's estranged wife Jennifer garner reportedly staged an intervention driving him to the treatment facility. The father of three chronicling his struggles. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. This marks the 46-year-old's third time in treatment. First in 2001 when he confessed to partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries. Then in 2017, the two-time academy award winner opening up about seeking help for addiction. Writing on Facebook, I want my kids to know there is no shame getting help when you need it. Garner and Affleck have continued to co-parent their three children telling robin in 2016 they will always put their kids first. And she works very hard and she's great with the kids and, you know, like I say we put them first and just take it one step at a time. Reporter: Affleck says he's reminding himself if you have a problem getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. That's absolutely true. He wrote that he hopes in the future, guys, he can be an example for others that are struggling and we saw on his Instagram post a flood of support from gal godot, Tom Brady, a ton of his fans. I think he has been that.

