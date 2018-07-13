Transcript for Catching up with the Backstreet Boys live on 'GMA'

up to release some newicat this year. It is great T have them with us for thlorious pay in the park. A.J., Nick, thank Yo guys. Coming from thestudio, big crowd right here, even outside in rocks tside. Thank goodness. That's amazing. Some of the best in world. Thank you. 25years. 25. What's it been like all this time to hav Thi reaction from people? You hear them. T's a blessing. Wroefr whelming a tis. Is it? Have som of the best fans in the world. E so bless. 25 years. That'y we're still here. I know from them but what is your favorite toperform? The favorite song to perform? What's your favorite one? The new single. The new single right now. You knew they were going to Y that. E new music that resones that people like, they're enjoying a you geto perform it live in front a crowd like this, you love it. Still staying connected. 'Ll play tt music INT a moment. Las Vegas, you have taken las Vegas byh the residency. . I hear you're G to add show. Febyapril, April is the very last last month so get your tickets today. Ts it. Today. So a B summer and also in the fall so, yeah at wasposed to be nine shows is now gng to be 90 shows. S she reason why because you see T reaction. Because of you. Wove you. Sohat -- what dynam has stayed the same and wt dynamic has perhaps changed over the year I T our families and our chil has madehis change a Litt Weiss them. They're back home. I'sure they're watching? Hey, baby. Love you. I love you. Er, feel better, my youngest. Thias stayed the same. This audience here, our amazing fans. It'sually grown. We're all M and daddies W. We All right. So doano

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.