Transcript for Catching up with Dierks Bentley live on 'GMA'

On the roof of Dierks Bentley's bar whiskey row. My new favorite place in the town with an amazing crowd of such loyal fans. So awesome. I love Nashville. Yes. And the man himself and your incredible band, thank you, guys. I know it's a chilly morning, hard to keep the fingers -- It's good. When I feel cold I realize he's really got it bad. You sang once. You'll do it again. How do you keep your energy up when you know tonight you're not only a nominee but you're performing. Oh, man, I feed off that crowd so much. Just these fans have been here since 1:00 in the morning. It'll feed me the rest of the day. It's all about the fans. All right. If you did not know, I'm going to tell you guys Dierks just finished touring and he's about to start again. So that's good news. But it's a lot of work and you also are a family man. You got your dad. How do you do it? Stay busy. Our tour kicks off in Canada in January. This is nice prep. This is a nice warm-up for Canada. Great kid, great family. I just, you know, just being present in the moment I'm in. If I'm with my kids I'm present with them. When I'm with you I'm present with you. Wherever I am I just continue to be there. I love in that I read when you're on tour you make a yearbook for every tour you go on. I think that's sentimental. Eight of these yearbeings, they keep growing in thickness. All the fun, crainess that happens on the road. Guys passed out on the floor, cold plunging, the stage antics. Nice memory and do it for your team. We would like to vote you most likely to be celebrating a birthday. Come on out. Oh! We know it's your birthday soon. Yeah. It's a little early. Yeah. But we hear that you like whiskey infused cupcakes. So we would like for you to take these home for your team and your family. Wow, this is amazing. I've been walking by these cupcakes all day long wondering what was going on. The jig is up. It's your birthday. Happy birthday to you, Dierks. Now we get the great present

