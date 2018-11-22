Transcript for Celebrities share their thanksgiving celebrations

No lumps. I'm thinking that is a compliment. First up Reese Witherspoon is making biscuits from scratch taking to Instagram to share her preparation following the recipe from her own book, the actress posted a photo of an elaborate pie crust to share her Turkey day mood. All the ladies in the house said amen. Glad I wore stretch pants. I got two words for whit, man spanx. Suck it all in. How do you know I'm not wearing them now? It's cold out. It is cold outside. You need layers. Chrissy Teigen also in the kitchen getting ready sharing her meal preps. It looks so good. Collard greens and black eyed peas and tried to make sweet potato pies and showed off our burnt pi Oh, to have that happen. Got to cover it with foil. Looked like burned marshmallows. Eat the layer right below it. She made another pie. Kate Hudson showed huge portions of green beans and yams and ready to host 30. The whole 30, what you do to lose weight to make room for all the stuffing. She's hang Turkey for 30. Feeding 30. Big family. She can invite me over any time. And Gabrielle and union Dwyane wade well company their baby and miss Oprah. Mommy shared this shot of the happy trio, mommy, daddy and Oprah and already her daughter has her own Instagram account with more than 191 -- I think it's more than 215,000 followers. Wow. The 1 million dollar posting this caption. Me, my new friend Oprah and my pops on me like I'm honey boo boo. Stage dad. Nice to see Dwyane wade in that element. Daddy love. Sitting next to great daddies here, whit and Dan. We're just surviving. You guys love your kids. Well, up next actually wade is going to be doing an interview. There's going to be a big show with the daughter on the O network so stay tuned for that. Finally it's Thanksgiving but that doesn't mean we're not already thinking about Christmas. Time to deck the halls and deck your beards. We thought we'd seen everything when beard bobbles came up last year. We'll move on from that picture to the picture of the ornaments for maybe your man. You can give your beard a festive glow with holiday beard light. Really? You can stick them in your beard. Yes. What do you think? Strong. It grabs your attention. It sure does. The kids are like, no, daddy, no. This started in Brooklyn? I don't know but firebox is selling them for just under $15 so you can look festive for us. Clark Griswold would be proud. If you're wondering what to do with your hunting beard just -- Deck the halls. Deck the halls. Deck the hair or something. I love it. That's "Pop news," y'all. Have a happy Thanksgiving. More gravy for you. Smooth gravy.

