Chris Cornell's widow sues doctor for malpractice over Soundgarden singer's death

More
Vicky Cornell alleged in a lawsuit that her late husband's doctor prescribed the former Soundgarden frontman copious amounts of an anti-anxiety drug, knowing he was "addiction-prone."
5:32 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Cornell's widow sues doctor for malpractice over Soundgarden singer's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58921602,"title":"Chris Cornell's widow sues doctor for malpractice over Soundgarden singer's death","duration":"5:32","description":"Vicky Cornell alleged in a lawsuit that her late husband's doctor prescribed the former Soundgarden frontman copious amounts of an anti-anxiety drug, knowing he was \"addiction-prone.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/chris-cornells-widow-sues-doctor-malpractice-soundgarden-singers-58921602","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.