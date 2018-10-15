'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'

"GMA" got an exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated "Roseanne" spin-off, which premieres this Tuesday on ABC.
0:43 | 10/15/18

Transcript for 'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'
Don't touch and it they have got a system. What are you doing. I am making life easier with a kitchen work triangle concept that I saw on TV so the flow should be from the refrigerator. To the stove. To the sink their for the car he maker which needs milk from the fringe. Coffee from a canister next to the stove and water from the sink should be in the geometric hearts of the triangle. Wish. Is. Right. Here. Weary plate and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

