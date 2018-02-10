Transcript for 'Cosby' star job-shamed at Trader Joe's lands new role

We are back with that exclusive, actor Geoffrey Owens made headlines when he was discovered working at a trader Joe's. He inspired so many with his message about the dignity of work. No matter what your job is, period. Now he's getting a great new opportunity on Tyler Perry's show and Adrienne Bankert went behind the scenes. Good morning there, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you. Yes, it was a conversation with you and Owens where we first learned about this roller coaster ride for the arc. Now he's having the time of his life and we were able to join him at Tyler Perry's enormous Atlanta studios. This morning it's Geoffrey Owens' second act. A long way from his days on "The Cosby show." Good to be alive. Reporter: Back on set after being shamed for working at trader Joe's that led to an outpouring of compassion. It's really overwhelming. In a good way. Reporter: And job offers like one Tyler Perry tweeted as he was watching robin's interview with Owens. There's a little sense of mischief, I think, to Tyler as well as generosity because, you know, I I just said I don't think I would feel comfortable getting offered work, you know, because of the situation and, darn it, what does he do, he offers me work. Let's roll, please. Reporter: Perry cast him on his hit show "The haves and the have nots." I shade, hmm, I'll make you a senator in this and called him up and I had written him into 11 shows. When he showed up the first day I saw him in costume, I had 20,000 more ideas running in my head for him. Your life has been a model for coming up from basically the floor up and for making something out of nothing. For sure, yeah. For sleeping in my car, struggling how I would pay the bills and to have seen both sides of this has been incredible. That's why I feel like I'm the guy for the underdog. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. That's okay. You do what you have to do in between to get to the point until it gets there. Welcome back to the party. It's incredible to be written for. When you're on set and you're doing your scenes and you hear Tyler's voice directing you, what is going through your head besides your lines? I'm really proud and excited to be part of his world. He's so inspiring. You're a good guy. You really are. He's teaching me a lot. What is he teaching you real quick. Are you kidding me? He teaches this stuff so I'm watching him, his subtleties and nuances and, like, wow, that's good. Reporter: Owens said he's old school from his time on stage and teaching Shakespeare at Yale and has had support and more offer. Maybe this is the cause that will bridge the divide in our country. Maybe this is it. This is the way we're going to come together. And, guys, he's so humble. He's so positive about all of this. This weekend he read Shakespeare of all thing, of course, for the montclair orchestra and said he'd work an entry level job again if he had to. I think he's going to be a little basis for the next little stretch here. It does seem that way. So deserving, Adrienne, thank you very much. Remember when we were talking with him, he said this was his hope. That you forget about the fact he used to be on "The Cosby show" but remember the dignity of work and that's what he wanted this to come out of. Whole new body of work. He really has and you can watch a new episode of "The haves and the have nots," it's good. You can see it tonight on own. All right. Thank you, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.