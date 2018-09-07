All the details of Prince Louis' christening

More
Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.
0:31 | 07/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for All the details of Prince Louis' christening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56461902,"title":"All the details of Prince Louis' christening","duration":"0:31","description":"Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/details-prince-louis-christening-56461902","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.