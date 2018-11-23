Transcript for Tracee Ellis Ross tries to get her mom's attention at Thanksgiving Day parade

right now you don't want to miss "Pop news" with the one and only Adrienne Bankert. Good morning to you. Thank you. Happy holidays. All right, the best "Pop news" ever. Oh, wow. Listen to this. No pressure. I love the excitement in the audience. We begin with Diana Ross, fans went cuckoo for coke could puffs when she performed her rendition of "Wonderful Christmas time" atop the float in the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in new York City. But one fan in particular wouldn't stop badgering her. It was her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross. Take a listen. Mom. She can't hear me. Mom! She's waving at the people. She's waving at the people. Mom! Mom, look this way. Diana Ross. Diana Ross. Guy, she can't hear me. I tried. I even tried Diana Ross. It doesn't work. I think that's what every 4-year-old thinks when they're banging on the bathroom door. I'm in the shower. We can tune out our children conveniently. Diana was tuning out Tracee. They were singing and with the whole family on a float. Time for that singalong. Living the dream. They all love music and love a good laugh so thank you for that moment, Tracee Ellis Ross. It's time to talk about yet another reboot in the works. "Four weddings and a funeral" is getting made for the small screen and andie Macdowell is returning to guest star. Wow! That's a throwback to the '90s. Mindy kaling is working on it. It's about four American friends who reunite for a fabulous wedding and set to star as the new character's momma and Natalie Emanuel is cast as the lead and the series is heading to production right now so stay tuned. So, do they -- Do they -- You seem perplexed. Are you perplexed. Do they increase the number of weddings or -- You'll have to wait and see. Two funeral, 17 weddings, okay. You're asking hard questions. This is something I will not miss, okay. Wait a minute. Everybody stop and watch this. Disney is giving us something to be thankful for and released the first trailer for the highly anticipated live action "Lion king." Let's get to it. ?????? ?????? ?????? I'm so excited. I'm literally -- Sold! I have not been this excited since "Crazy rich Asians." The cast including James Earl Jones reprising his role as mew father have and Donald glover, Seth rogen, Beyonce is one of the voice characters. It will hit theaters July 19th, 2019 and it's already in my character. I cried in the first one. I'm a little nervous about this one, yeah. I mean, I'm telling you, I'm really excited. I got chills watching the trailer. And you. It's going to be so good. I cried at "Four weddings and a funeral." I want to make you smile since you are emotional right now. Black Friday, a lot heading out to get the most sought out toys of the season. Ebay sent out their toy catalog. The hottest toys so wanted to get something for you. Bring out the sleigh. What? Come on. We've got gifts for you, you get a gift and you get a gift. Oh, my gosh. Pass this down to whit and you can open them up. Just lift off the top. This is for Paula. I got the biggest gift, by the way. No, Dan did. Just rip it? For whit I know your little girls were in the audience and love Nemo. There they are. This is another little --S if. It's already selling out. A ball of fur and bathe it and brush it and it turns into a puppy or kitten. You see that? Do you like it? I see my daughter lea right there. Does it make noise? Are you excited? Yes. Paula, you know -- She's speechless. This is a collector's item. Wow. "Star wars" princess Leia doll from 1977. I was 2. These are legit and I know you dressed up as something for the "Star wars" celebration. There you are. So we thought that was a fitting gift. Thank you. Very thoughtful. You have one of the hottest toys of the season, special connection you have to Harry potter. You did dress up for Halloween, I believe. But I didn't do -- there you are. Look. I was given no choice in this matter. Just for the record. This is the hogwarts Lego castle and you get to keep these presents, merry Christmas and a happy new year. It's early, I know. And you get a car and you get a car. I'm picking something out of here too. I love choice. That's "Pop news."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.