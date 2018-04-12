Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'

More
The singer and co-host of the hit baking show opens up about what's coming up in the new season.
4:32 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59594130,"title":"Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'","duration":"4:32","description":"The singer and co-host of the hit baking show opens up about what's coming up in the new season. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/emma-bunton-discusses-great-american-baking-show-59594130","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.