{"id":59594130,"title":"Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'","duration":"4:32","description":"The singer and co-host of the hit baking show opens up about what's coming up in the new season. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/emma-bunton-discusses-great-american-baking-show-59594130","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}