Transcript for Exclusive first look at Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

for a little "Pop news" and Lara. It is. Often like the one and only sir Elton John. This man gets pretty close. The exclusive first look at the new trailer for the new big biopic called "Rocketman." Take a look. What did you say your name was again? Reginald Dwight. I was trying to do something bold. You're still sounding flashy. Can you even play the piano in those? I know you are. ?????? Oh. And today sir Elton John giving Edgerton rave reviews saying no one has sung his songs better except him, ocourse, "Rocketman" hitting theaters nationwide may 31st. We all cannot wait. Thank you for that. And more movie news, Chris Hemsworth geyering up to play wrestling superstar hulk hogan. Whoa. I thought this was an interesting bit of casting news. It will focus on hogan's rise to fame and hulk amania, a term he coined in 1984. Deals for the project in the midst of closing with Netflix. Hogan is on board and will act as an executive producer. Interesting. A prickly problem is happening in the desert. More and more people, please stop doing this, trying to steal cactus plants. I can't imagine that this is easy to do but cactus poachers are a huge problem in parks across southwestern states. According to the guardian they can bring -- is it cactuses or cacti. Contact tyke. Thank you so much, cacticacti, we learn something new every day on "Gma." Bring up to $100 a foot often the black market and new trend in hipster decor. Everyone from here to China wants them for their interiors. One park in Arizona rangers are implanting microchips into their cactus trunks to track them. The real stickers about feel stealing their plants. So you thought of that line and said I'm going to do this story? I did. Hold it it, hold it. You got to commit. Or be committed. That's right. Either one could happen. Yes. Finally, this music usually means another "Star wars" movie is about to be released. Today it's something -- it's more specific. Shall we say. It's a new sport that has been born from the incredi popularity of the films. Dueling with lighted swords like the lightsaber brand now officially recognized as art in France. It's real, people. There it is. The French fencing federation now embracing the use of lightsabers hoping to strike back if you will against a lowdo you know in popularity of fencing. They are equipmenting clubs with light saner holding tournaments and employ I so-called jedi masters. There is a U.S. Group called the sabre legion that competes. They practice their jedi skills and joining us live to show us how it's done, robin, this is real. Please welcome Terry and charley. Special surprise for you. All right, guys, amazing. Oh, and we have a winner. Of course, it's from the dark side. Hello. Who is Terry, who is chary. I'm Terry. Hi, chary. I think you got him. I think so. Did this start out as a love of "Star wars" or fenceing? Both. So -- We took both our passions and combined them, cape up with a sabre legion and have 8,000 members worldwide. You've got to love the sport that is sponsored by a beer. It actually looks like the same stuff I got in trouble in the house for doing is there that's how it all started. Maybe a signature move. Yes. Absolutely. All lightsaber duellists have to know how to spin and strike. We'll do it one more final. Spin and strike. Every "Star wars" movie, right there. I got the move down. Nice job, nice job. I'm in the lead. I'm in the lead. You're in the lead. Guys, are you waiting for this to become an olympic sport. We are. Michael, start training. Oh, olympics. That's right. We're coming. Gentlemen, thank you so much. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.