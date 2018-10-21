Transcript for Expectant mom Meghan Markle scales back on her public appearances

sponsored by Colgate. We're going to do another gif. I'll do it again. He could throw his back out. Exactly. Don't hurt yourself. Let's talk about the royal news. A lot of people excited about the bundle in the oven. The duchess of Sussex cutting back her schedule on her Australia tour. Insiders say that prince Harry has encouraged the expecting Meghan to get her rest. Harry handing out medals at invictus. She later joined the prince for a reception and then cheering on the invictus games. Did you say a bundle in the oven? Did you mean a bun of joy? Are you correcting my statement? Whatever Adrianne says is correct. It's now a bundle in the oven. Apologies. To everyone who cares about buns or bundles. "Game of thrones" fans are buzzing after SHAWN bean who played Ned stark spilled the news about a reunion special. He said it was filmed with the show's cast members past and present about a month ago. No word on any special date nor has one been announced for the start of the final season. Everybody is wanting to know when that's happening. Could be next year. I'm looking forward to that. Isn't it taking a long time? Guess what? It's worth the wait says Dan. Julia Roberts went on a shopping spree in "Pretty woman." Everybody knows about this. Now you can be a pretty woman too. The actress is teaming up with a charity to give a fan an opportunity to eat lunch with her followed by a shopping spree on rodeo drive. Don't miss out. It would be a big mistake, huge. Julia, I love you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.