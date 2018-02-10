Transcript for Gisele Bundchen on how she rose up from 'rock bottom'

I have truly been looking forward to sharing this with you. Our exclusive with Gisele bundchen as she releases her new book, the supermodel is sharing her deeply personal struggles hoping to help others and she's also opening up about what brings her so much joy right now and that is motherhood. She's one of the most famous most successful models fashion history. But Gisele bundchen says modeling has never defined the real her. I want to give back in any way that I can. Reporter: In her new book "Lessons: My path to a meaningful life," she reveals her deeply personal journey to health and self-acceptance. You say that you were in the valley of your life. Yeah. What did you mean by that? I'm a very visual person. That's why I describe it as the mountain and valley. Both of them are incredibly important because from the mountain on top you can have a broader view and see things from the top. There's a lot of sun on the mountaintop which is being on top of my career. The valley is the quieter place where you do the work that doesn't get seen but it's so important. I've always wanted to be a mom. I've always wanted to have a family and that was, you know, when I became a mother it really became my priority. And I just wanted to be with my kids. When I thought about something I thought about my kid, it was like I want to be with them, you know. I couldn't see anything more important than being there for them and to be there for my husband, too. You know, because for him to have the space to live what he loves so much and I was actually living what I love so much being a mom and nurturer and taking care of my family, it was very different than what I was used to so it took some time to adjust. So hard to believe where you are now that in your 20s, there was a time that you had panic attacks. That was definitely rock bottom. It started in a political plane. I was in Costa Rica and flying a six-seater plane and the plane started shaking like a little leaf, I mean, I was like completely sense of powerless and I'm a person who always likes to have things under control. That was definitely out of control moment and you kind of started this kind of fear of being in small spaces so it started with a little plane ride but then it became like tunnels, subway, elevators, I mean I lived in the ninth floor 6 an apartment and I wouldn't go up nine flyers, stairs, because I was scared that I would like suffocate -- I mean, it was crazy. Like my world kept getting smaller and smaller. You said at one point when you were in that apartment on the ninth floor that you went out on the balcony and what was going through your mind. Well, because -- sorry. I know. So, oh. That was -- sorry. It's different than when you write about it than when you talk about it. Forget. Everyone cry. Let me tell you this, when I read it, I cried too because to know that you -- knowing who I know now and so thankful that you got through that period. Yes. You're going to help others. The reason why I wanted to share this story to me are very -- you know, very private and very, you know, puts me in a very vulnerable position in a way is because I know that a lot of people is with the hopes that people don't feel alone. Life was -- it was like I was trapped and I couldn't breathe and even outside of my own balcony. From that moment on, I realized that my life needed to change. Thankfully overcoming the urge to jump from that balcony Gisele completed to a complete lifestyle change trading in the cigarettes and sugary coffee drinks to are a clean plant-based diet and something she's teaching her children that help with the garden. It takes the time to grow like we plant the seeds and they plant the seeds and they have to wait. A little meditation. Yes. She also credits the discovery of meditation and yoga with saving her life. Meditation is really noticing, is being in the seat of 9 observer versus in the monkey mind, someone told me a quote I thought was fantastic. The mind is an instrument, don't let it play you. Ooh. I'm going to steal that. So do you love that? That is a good one, right? A passionate environmentalist, Gisele says she also finds a sense of peace in nature and the steadiness of her husband, new England patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He's very calm and very centered and I feel like, you know, I'm very emotional and very changeable. He's just more like ohm. What I've learned from him to kind of take a breath. Tom has talked about his retirement. He kind of said I'll play five more years and you said other things but in the book you kind of said what will be will be. Yeah, because, you know -- As long as he's happy. When you love someone you want them to be happy. I never seen someone love something as much as he loves football and it makes me happy. If I said anything in the past, you have a concern. If someone you love -- if my kid falls or if someone says and they say someone said something to me at school and I turn into a ferocious lion. Mama bear comes out in me. No one is going to hurt someone I love so obviously if someone hurts my children, my husband, anyone I love, I get like a lioness. I get like, rrrr. I love how you said when Benny asked you about what's a celebrity? And how you explain. It was like in the morning. It was like 7:00 in the morning, I was making breakfast. I wonder where he learned that. Who they would him that. He's 8, you know, so, he's like what is a celebrity I said a celebrity is simply swung that has a job that's for public. Daddy, he plays. Everyone likes sports and daddy is part of a team and they go and cheer and that's televised and more people love in Boston see it so it's more visible job, you know, teachers, doctor, scientists, so many incredible people doing incredible things in the world and their job is simply not visible. You share so many lessons. This is what your book is about. What is to you the most important lesson? Just live your life with love. I think we all in our essence are good and believe that and I believe we're all alike and I believe that we are all really loved and if you want to reconnect to who we are, that's really at the core of who we are. Light and love. That is Gisele and this book helps people in other ways. All the proceeds of the book go to agua limpa that was to protect water sources in her native Brazil. She has five sisters including a twin. There's signature of them but when she opened up about her panic attacks and what she thought about when she was on that balcony and they were going to prescribe a drug for her to take and she says people -- that's what they need and she just knew herself well enough to say, you know, I got to make some changes and she did that but -- She didn't do the drugs at all. She did not. But she said that could be for other people which her point being she wanted to let people know you're not alone when you're struggling through all these things. I think about ginger and the book she wrote and what she went through that you're not alone and said so many times that people that she would meet would come up to her and say can you write a letter to my daughter? She's going through X, Y and Z and you could help her so this is a love letter and then all the proceeds again she's sup an environmentalist about her beloved Brazil. I'm in awe. I mean, beautiful inside and out as you said earlier. I'm so inspired. Thank you. She was so giving of -- you know, a lot of types celebs don't want you to be at their home but she gave us all the time and I also love how she referred to celebrity and talking to her son and saying it's just somebody who has a job that's more visible. Not that it's more important. But that it's more visible. Yeah. Great woman. It's tough. Thank you, Gisele. And "Lessons: My path to a meaningful life" is out today.

