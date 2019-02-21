Now Playing: Man sues Gwyneth Paltrow for alleged hit-and-run ski accident

Now Playing: How Gwyneth Paltrow is redefining the meaning of a blended family

Now Playing: Ken Jeong talks new Netflix comedy special

Now Playing: Legendary 'Jeopardy' host dishes on the 35th season

Now Playing: Exclusive first look at Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

Now Playing: Beyonce and Jay Z make awards acceptance speech in front of Duchess Meghan portrait

Now Playing: Oscars producers speak out about host-less show

Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow countersues after skiing collision

Now Playing: Jussie Smollett taken into custody by Chicago police

Now Playing: If Regina King's hair could talk

Now Playing: From Garland to Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' through the years

Now Playing: An inside look at the Rolex Greenroom at the 2019 Oscars

Now Playing: Jussie Smollett is named a suspect by Chicago police in alleged attack

Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg not hosting the Oscars despite internet theory

Now Playing: Andrew Rannells on 'Black Monday,' Broadway and his new memoir

Now Playing: Michael and Sara's 'Real Housewives of NJ' taglines

Now Playing: Anna Paquin's Oscar memory

Now Playing: 'Desus & Mero' on their new late night show

Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs