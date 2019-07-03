Transcript for Jaina Lee Ortiz talks that major 'Station 19' cliffhanger!

We're joined right now by the star of the ABC hit series "Station 19" here with us. Fearless and deeply loyal firefighter in this "Grey's anatomy" spin-off. Character is so good. When we last left you, your character Andy was in big peril. What is she up against? She is stuck in an overturned aid car trying to save a young girl whose leg is bleeding out and her captain who is trapped and so by the way Boris cojo is like 6'3", 6'4". I have two lives in my happened an no one -- It's all on you. That's it. I'm here to save the day. Let's take a look at a clip of the big winter premiere. Here we go. How are the conditions out there? Ah, challenging. Yay. You are up against it, my in real life you went through serious training and said it was really eye opening how difficult. What a tough job these people have. Oh, my gosh. I have a deep appreciation for firefighters. The physical toll it takes on your body just to wear the gear alone. What do they say, 50, 75 pound. Yeah, around that. I mean, we're wearing most of the time we have like fake tanks and really light fake axes but when you're wearing it 16 hours a day -- It's legit. Only 7% of firefighters right now are women. Hoping to change that. I hope so. I really do. We've been getting a lot of feedback on social media like I have young girls saying ever since I saw you on "Station 19" now it's inspired me to be a firefighter so refreshing to know we have that impact on women. We're in shondaland so if there's anyone who can do it it's us women and if anything we can do it better than the men, you know. She does write a great show. What a big break for you. I got to brag about you. New York City girl, your dad, a detective here in the city. And he took his job very seriously even when it came to raising you. Right. A little hard on me but it worked out. He used to do some background checks on my boyfriends just to make sure but, no. You know a dad has to look out for his little girl. Looks like his little girl is doing just fine. Congratulations on the success of the show. It is so great. And we're so happy it's back on the air. The midseason premiere of "Station 19." Everybody. It's airing tonight at 9:00, 8:00 central on ABC.

