Transcript for Julianne Moore talks singing and dancing in her romantic new movie

We are back now with Oscar winner Julianne Moore. She's appeared in more than 75 movies throughout her amazing career and now starring in a brand-new film, "Gloria bell," welcome, Julianne Moore. You know, this movie, this movie, your character, what I love about her she is free-wheeling and likes to get out and she likes to dance. She loves to dance. I'm just curious. Watching the movie were these moves that were choreographed or did you just get out there and say, let it be? We did work. We worked a little bit on how she danced and what she liked but sort of developed the character and developed the moves along with it and then there's a choreographer -- there is a moment that is choreographed where we kind of worked on the moves because it has to build but John future row is a real dancer and salsa dances. I learned it. Another life solitary pleasure is just singing. Singing in the shower. Whatever. Are you like that when you find yourself alone sometimes just bust out in a song. Sometimes, yeah, yeah. You have a go-to song. Yeah, "Brick house." Yeah, yeah. Can we get that Mike that we -- I'm joking. I'm just -- I wouldn't do that to you. But this movie is a lot of fun and I love the reason you took on this character of Gloria and we'll take a look at a clip. Okay, good. Let's check it out. Here's Julianne Moore. Our wedding picture. Here we are. So naive. We were so -- We were very naive. We were. Hold it up. Hold it up for a second. No. For one second. Do it quick. We were in love. Just hurry hup. Hurry up. Don't cut my head off. No, no. She's laughing. No, stop. You look so much happier now. Incredible cast. Incredible cast in this movie and, Gloria, she's just an ordinary middle-aged woman who is just living her life. What made you want to take on that role? Oh, god, I love her. She's so positive. She's somebody who is so continually engaged with everything in her life and tries everything. She loves her friends. Her family. Her co-workers. She is just -- she's kind of a very inspiring character. I mean it really makes you inspired to live and the movie is really fun and funny and touching and I was lucky that I got the opportunity to do it. I tell you what, the dance moves are worth it alone. Thank you, thank you. We got the band here. We'll be grooving in a minute to them. But, you know, and I know you have a daughter who has worked with you on a movie that you did. Your husband actually directed that movie that your daughter worked on. I'm just curious. With your two kid, do they want to follow you in the business. No, it's funny because my son works as a camera P.A. And she worked as set P.A. On this film we did last summer and both of them were like, I don't know why people do this. I have no idea. They have no interest, absolutely no interest so we'll see. Maybe. Maybe that will rub off on them later and get some of momma's genes and become an incredible trez as you are. Thank you. The movie is fantastic. Great to have you here as always. Fell LE arm brat which I love as well and the movie, "Gloria bell" is in theaters on Friday. Make sure you go out and check out Julianne Moore, everybody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.