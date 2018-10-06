Transcript for Justify sprints to a win at the Belmont Stakes

History was made in dramatic fashion at the Belmont stakes. Justify powering to victory. Ly the 13th horse ever to win the triple crown. ABC's Zachary kiesch there at the track. Good morning to you. Here at the track this morning. Hey, justify. What can I say? What a name. What a story. Incredible finish. Trainers behind me here today. A few signs there was a good party here yesterday. For the most part, it is all ours. The horse went down the stretch to win the triple crown and in the process earn the legendary stratus. He's just perfect. And now he's just immortal! Reporter: History has just been made. Justify running into the record books. Becoming only the second triple crown winner with an undefeated record. From the moment he charged through the Gates. They're off in the 150th Belmont stakes. Reporter: No one could catch his lead. And justify comes roaring home! Reporter: The thoroughbred. Becoming just the 13th horse to sweep all three races. From the breakout performance at the Kentucky derby. Justify has won the Kentucky derby! Reporter: Then, conquering the competition that the preakness. Justify, he's unstoppable! Reporter: Now in front of a crowd of 90,000. Justify clinching the triple crown. Hall of fame trainer Bob baffert knows a thing or two about winning. In 2015, he ushered American Pharoah into the winner's circle, the last horse to win the triple crown. Now with justify, he's a two-time champ. Just to train a horse like that, he's a magnificent animal. I'm just glad that I got a chance to train a horse like that. Reporter: And 52-year-old Mike Smith, becoming the oldest jockey to win the triple crown. He made my dream come true. Reporter: It's all about timing. Just ask the hall of fame jockey Smith. Becoming the oldest in his profession to accomplish that feat. And justify, knocking out 35 horses on his way to triple crown glory. Dan and Paula? Back to you. We didn't have to wait long. Three years ago. And our resident horse racing expert. I should have been there. I didn't think justify would win. Obviously, I was wrong. I was there in '77. Seattle slew. '78, affirmed. And three years ago when American Pharoah won. I have my winning tickets from '77 and 2015. I can't find my '78 winning ticket. It's annoying the sflp you go to the track just about every day, what's the difference when the Belmont stakes is happening? 100,000 people. Normally, only 5,000 or 10,000. And the roar of the crowd for the final stretch run is an amazing experience. I have a question for you. It came up when secretariat won. Is a racing horse an athlete? I thought only humans were athletes. Secretariat was the athlete of the year in '73. Is it a racehorse? An athlete? It's not a trick question. Let us know on Twitter. It's great question. While we're thinking about that, we're think about the president landing in Singapore. This is expected to happen

