Transcript for Kathryn Hahn dishes on 'A Private Life' live on 'GMA'

We have loved seeing her in everything from "Transparent" to "Bad mom to "Step-brothers." Now she is in "Private live" getting rave reviews. Thank you to "Gma." Thank you so much for having me. I can't believe I'm here. Hi. I know it's early. Oh, listen. I'm a mom so this is nothing for me. All right, good, and nothing for you because you do comedy. You do drama, TV, film, but I wanted to share with everybody something that I just learned. You have a very special hidden talent. Yes. Which I have not used in new York City to be totally honest, but I am a little bit of a parallel parking savant, you guys. I'm not going to lie. That's your superpower. I can kind of just do it and I'm not good a lot of things. I'm not. Really, I'm not. I'm real klutzy and I'm not going to say I'm good at a lot of things, but for some reason, I can just spidey sense a parallel parking job. It's weird. I'll take you out on the streets. I don't know if I can do it in New York City, but I can just -- Well we learned something new here. Who else saw "Bad moms"? I felt a real connection with Carla. Me too. She is my in. I love Carla. I have a real soft spot. How do you get there? She is so over the top. I mean, we all -- all of us moms have a Carla deep inside us begging to come out. Yeah. Who does -- I think we all have a Carla in there. I, like, listen I loved Carla dunkler. Yep. Just something to make my kids proud, you guys. And your parents. And my parents. Did you guys have to redo takes where you were giggling? I mean, there was a lot for sure. So now we have got "Private lives" and you star alongside the great, funny Molly Shannon. Oh, goddess. Goddess. It's a poignant film, but it's got real -- it's truthful and it is funny. Yeah. Serious subject matter though, a couple -- you are part of a couple trying to get pregnant and you still live a funny life. We are on this assisted fertility kind of journey. We call it the baby project. We're a couple in our 40s and kind of like a middle, you know, middle-aged crisis to get together. We're a couple that has been together a long time that's trying to have a baby any means necessary, can get all the little steps and heartbreaks along the journey together, and it's funny and heartbreaking and all those, you know, we just don't know quite when or how to stop, and we're, you know, I think it's -- Do you stop? And how? How can anybody tell you to stop dreaming that dream of having a family? And, you know, it's -- I think it's topical. I think people are starting later and later trying to have families, and -- I promise it is funny though. It is funny though. Yeah. It's and Paul is, like, a national treasure, and Tamara Jenkins directed and wrote the movie. She is another goddess, incredible film maker. They want me to show a clip. Please. Yes. Just so you know, we're not the same. We're Normal. This is not Normal. This is the opposite of Normal. Not sure it's even ethical. Do you remember what Marty said? Having a baby is an immoral act. Marty's an idiot. Overpopulation, climate change, rises of neofascism. Did you take your medication? Yes, why? Don't you love him? So good. Will you come back please next time? Please. I know your dream is to do a "Step-brothers" sequel. Yeah. Please come here first if that ever happens. Yeah, deal. Deal. In the meantime, everybody, please check out "Private life." It's available Friday on Netflix. And in theaters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.