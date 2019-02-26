Transcript for R. Kelly out on bond after 3 nights in jail

Now the latest on R. Kelly out of jail this morning after finally making bail while he faces those sexual assault charges. Linsey Davis is in Chicago with good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, robin. After spending those three nights behind bars in the end it was not Robert Kelly who came up with the bond money. According to the Chicago tribune it was a 47-year-old woman from the suburbs of Chicago who came up with the $100,000 identifying herself on the bond slip simply as a friend. This morning, R. Kelly is out of jail after three nights behind bars. The embattled singer seen leaving court Monday evening making his way through the hoard of media after pulling together the $100,000 needed for bail. The singer made his stop at this local McDonald's. His hood pulled up wearing sunglasses later visiting a Chicago cigar bar. His first taste of freedom after appearing before a Chicago judge in an Orange jumpsuit pleading not guilty to aggravated criminal sexual is salt charges. Kelly could be facing decades behind bars. His estranged brother telling me he now fears for the artist's safety. I know that Robert's mental capability is not jail. If he goes to jail, he needs to be watched -- I would like to see him get help. Reporter: Kelly is accused of assaulting four alleged victims between 1998 and 2010, three of whom were said to be under age. Attorney Michael avenatti says he now represents two Kelly accusers and handed over a second video to prosecutors Monday claiming the 55-minute tape shows him sexually assaulting the 14-year-old victim included in the indictment. Potential evidence Kelly's attorney is looking to discredit. I have no reason to believe there is any tape of Mr. Kelly acting inappropriately. Reporter: All of this comes on the heels of that explosive lifetime docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly." You had to always play along with it. Reporter: The singer used his fame to control and abuse him, they allege. Claims he vehemently denies. He is due in family court on March 6th to deal with back child support and expected back in criminal court an March 22nd. If convicted he faces up to as many as 70 years behind the bars for the allegations against him in Chicago, guys? Thank you so much. That docu-series was really something else. A lot of eyes brought this forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.