Transcript for R. Kelly breaks his silence after sexual abuse charges

charged with sexual abuse. Kelly broke down, called the accusations lies. Alex Perez is in Chicago with the story, Kelly could be facing serious jail time. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. That's right. He's out on bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He says what's happening to him could happen to any celebrity. The disgraced singer R. Kelly is addressing allegations against him in a heated interview he emphatically rejected claims of sexual misconduct against minors and charges of aggravated sexual abuse. I sit here and say this, I had two cases back then that I said in the beginning of the interview that I would not talk about because of my ongoing case now. Okay. Fair enough. But I will tell you this, people are going back to my past, okay, that's exactly what they're doing. They're going back to the past and they're trying to add all of this stuff now to that to make all of the stuff going on now feels real to people. But the past is relevant with you with underage girls. Absolutely, no, it's not. Why? Because for one, I beat my case. When you beat something -- You were acquitted. We can't double jeopardy me like that. It's not fair. It's not fair to nobody. When you beat your case you beat your case. Reporter: The 52-year-old songwriter behind hits like "I believe I can fly" telling CBS news the charges against him are nothing more than rumors. Not true. Whether they're old rumors, new rumors. Why would they say this about you? Not true. Reporter: His representative telling ABC news overnight, if they believe that he's a predator and a monster and that he's holding women hostage, they can come kick the doors in and come get him. But they know he's not a sexual predator. Kelly was arrested late last month on ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse denying the claims Kelly at one point in the interview stands and begins ranting towards others in the room. Y'all done with this . 30 years of my . Robert. 30 years of my career. Y'all trying to kill me. You killing me, man. This is not about music. I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it. Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. You don't want to believe it. Kelly's arrest coming on the heels of lifetime's six-hour tell-all docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" painting a portrait of a man who holds women captive and controls them, claims Kelly rejects even addressing the camera directly to deny. How stupid would it be for R. Kelly with all I been through in my way, way past to hold somebody, let alone 4 or 5, 6, 50, you said, how stupid would I be to do that. That's stupid, guys. Is this camera on me? Yes. That's stupid. Use your common sense. Don't -- forget the blogs. Forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to. Love me if you want to but use your common sense. How stew width would it be with my crazy past and what I been through right now I just think I need to be ray monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement and don't let them eat and don't let them out unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle. Robert. Stop it. Y'all quit playing. Quit playing. Robert. I didn't do this stuff. I'm fighting for my Life. Reporter: And Kelly has other legal troubles too. He's due back in court on a separate unrelated child support case late this afternoon. George. Okay. Alex. Wow. Good for Gayle to keep her Keep her composure and she kept on with the questioning. But her composure was something. It really was. Sunny Hostin is here. Our legal correspondent. So unusual. One, he's sitting down for it at all as a defendant. That old adage, anything you say can and will be held against you in a court of law, it does happen and this type of video will be front and center if this goes to trial. It never ends well for a defendant. Remember Bill Cosby's deposition was used against him at trial. Remember that video of Jerry Sandusky and Bob Costas, that was used front and center and that's why defense attorneys never allow this. I kept on thinking, where is his defense attorney and why was this allowed? This was a disaster for Robert It's like he went rogue and like he's so farce cystic he thought he could just convince people. Okay, he kept bringing up -- unfortunately he kept using the phrase beat my case talking about the child pornography in 2008. That's not -- It's completely irrelevant. We do have double jeopardy so it's not going to be brought up at trial unless his team brings it up and these are completely new charge, not by one, not by two, four different women, three who allege they were under the age of 16 when this happened and that's really, really significant and he denies that further on in the interview, again, this video will be front and center if the jury sees this and they don't believe him, they have his lying or their perception of his lying right on This could be one piece of evidence. Prosecutors say they have D a evidence and other forms. You're a former prosecutor as well. How strong is their case? This is an extremely strong case. I mean, typically in sexual assault cases you have only the testimony of the victim, perhaps you have some DNA evidence. You do not have videotaped this case, if it indeed has videotape evidence is going to be very, very difficult to defend. He's facing ten counts of sexual -- aggravated sexual abuse, possibly 70 years in prison. Court date is March 22nd so what's next for him. I think we'll see it proceed to trial in my opinion. Any type of plea deal would have to include sexual offender registry and would have to include jail time. I mean, this is something that's been going on for a very long time. I think everyone on the planet has seen the documentary. You know, you have four now new alleged victims. There's just no way any sex crimes prosecutor would offer a plea deal without jail time and Robert Kelly is denying all the allegations so I think we may see a trial here. Robert, Robert, Robert. Robert, Robert, Robert. Gayle king, kudos to her. She seemed completely unbothered and did her job. She did. I know you'll talk about this on "The view." Yes, we will. 11:00 today. Thanks for being here with us. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.