Transcript for Lady Gaga surprises fans at 'A Star Is Born' screening

surprise for some of lady gaga's biggest fans. They got a chance to see "A star is born" last night. Take a look at what happened when they sat down in the theater. ??? Poker face ??? Lady gaga's had a string of certified hits. With songs that make us all just wanna dance. ??? Just dance ??? Reporter: But last night she was on a mission of secrecy surprising hundreds of her biggest fans attending a screening of her film debut "A star is born." Hosted by Tyler Oakley. Hundreds of her little monsters gathering here with no clue that she is just around the corner. I got very much wish she could be a part of this and her wish came true. Please welcome the star of "A star is born", lady gaga. I love you so much. Thank you so, so much from the bottom of my heart for being here tonight. Reporter: Gaga sharing some words of gralt today with the crowd. All you need is just for one person to believe. So I have to say thank you to my incredible director Bradley cooper. This is the moment that Bradley gives the film over to you and to the world. I am so grateful and I am so humbled that it is moving people and that's all that matters, so this is our gift to you. We love you. Reporter: The singer touched by the unwavering support of her beloved fans. It would be a lie to not think each and every one of you who have supported me over the years, I would not be here without you. Can't tell you how much I love this film. And we're going to be sitting down with lady gaga and tomorrow "A star is born" hits theaters.

