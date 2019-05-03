Transcript for How Luke Perry's stardom spanned two generations

Coming up, our cover story. More on the loss of Luke Perry. At only 52 years old many calling him the James Dean of generation X. Deb Roberts, Deborah Roberts is here with more. Reporter: It was a title inescapable. Luke Perry himself seemed stunned by the impact he created. A modest small town guy from Ohio, he had that rare thick you just don't see much in Hollywood, star appeal that spanned from one generation to another. We'll make our appearance and then we'll make our Reporter: For ten years he was Dylan Mckay, the edgy heartthrob on Beverly Beverly. I just don't believe in winning through intimidation. Unless of course I'm doing the intimidating. That squint, high hair and big hearted bad boy making Luke Perry a teen idol in the '90s. Perry is the heartthrob. Luke Perry. Oh. Could somebody fix his hair. Reporter: He and castmates visiting "Gma" back in 1994. I want to know what is he really like? Ladies. You know, down to Earth guy. Reporter: He wasn't wild about the comparison many saw Perry as the James Dean of gen X. He was the cool kid on the show of cool kids. Everybody wanted to have a boyfriend like him and wanted to via best friend that would take you surfing like Dylan. Reporter: Off camera the small town Ohio boy hum wildcat a quiet cool attitude as seen in this 1991 interview. You got to keep really in mind that it's not me they're coming out to see. It's his character I play. A year ago I was shoveling asphalt and a year from now I could be doing it again. I think it keeps a good perspective on things as long as you remember that. Reporter: Perry seemed to get that fame was fleeting never taking himself too seriously. Even on set. I don't know much. But this is my line. I cross this line. Now I know what to do. Reporter: He seemed destined for stardom. In his high school voted biggest flirt. He dreamed of being a real hero as he told Charlie Gibson back in 1992. If you weren't in this business, you have any sense of what you'd be doing, because you get such reactions in this and I wonder if it's comparable in anything else that you could do. I'd be a fireman. I'd want to put out fires. He would be good. Reporter: Carol potter starred alongside him in the '90s show. First figured out something was going on when he went to this autograph thing and thousands of people showed up and they literally had to smuggle him out in a laundry basket. Reporter: Captivating a new generation of fans as the caring blue collar Fred Andrews on the cw's hit teen drama "Riverdale" ushering in newfound popularity. No longer the heartthrob, but the heartwarming unforgettable dad who even takes a bullet for his character's son Archie. Dad. The relationship that Fred has to Har chi, it holes up its whole life. It's what the guy is about. It's his defining characteristic and his identity and I like that. That's something I could hook into and play. Perry once said his journey from small town Ohio wasn't about escape. He simply felt that he belonged on the screen and the key to his success might have been his ordinariness, that tough guy scar that he had on his brow. He bumped into a vending machine at a bowling alley in high school. Just a regular guy and that was what made him so special. Really did. Yeah. He will be missed. Absolutely. All right, thank you so much, Deborah.

