Transcript for Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1

She just blew us away with her performance of "With you" off her new album, "Caution." We're so happy you're here. I'm so happy to be here. Thank you. I love watching the reaction of the crowd and you're so amazing because they have you down. They know the lyrics and they got all the hand movements. I'm glad they do because I don't. It was fantastic and you just got back from tour. You were in Asia. We were in Asia for awhile, yeah. I love that about you. You take your kids on tour with you. Mm-hmm. Do they love being on tour with mommy? They love it. We do all kind of different things. They showed you clips of we had Halloween in Japan and they made dumplings. They get into the cultural aspects of things. You sang "You'll always be my baby." Do you think they will get in the biz and follow in mama's footsteps? If they want to do that, I'll be happy for them, and whatever they want to do, I'll be supportive. As you should. This album "Caution" is your 15th studio album. Yes. I can't believe it. But trust me. We're waiting for the next 15. We'll be there to support you. You guaranteed that. Every album you write is about how you are and where are in your life at that time. What does this album say about where you are in your life right now? I think -- the fans, there is a lot of feel-good records and a lot of fun songs and just, like, a good place. I'm in a good place, and then there are some more, like, introspective songs that I think people are responding to as well. So just for me as a song writer I'm very proud of it. Well, you said that your favorite song on the album is "Portrait". That's the one I'm most proud of. You spent a lot of time writing it. You don't just get out and sing lyrics. You write this stuff too. It comes from you. A lot of artist ks not say that. Yeah. "Portrait" you wrote, and here are some of the lyrics. I'm not going to sing them. It's too depressing for the morning. I'm not going to sing it because I'm not going to offend you or anybody else. No, no, no. Look the other way as I bottle myself up inside. I won't let the tears spill tonight. Portrait of my life. What inspired those lyrics? Oh, just a happy go lucky day and, you know, you can't -- taking it out of context like that people would be, like, oh my gosh. What's going on? But really it's any type of song like that I feel, like, is a release of whatever you're going through emotionally and it's good to have an outlet to put it in. I have noticed that other people can relate to that and then they are healed by that. So it's, like, a process of me healing myself and helping other people hopefully as well. You definitely do that. "Caution" isn't the only album you have that's making headlines because -- Oh yes. The whole thing. That post. Yes. 17 years after you released the sound track for "Glitter," it was number one on iTunes. 17 years ago. How did that happen? Because that's the fans. They had #justiceforglitter because I never perform those songs because it almost ruined my life, but the truth is for the nostalgia because it's actually a really good album. I can say it now that they got it to number one. I can say it. It's number one. So I thank them. I really -- this is all about them, and I should not have to feel bad about that because it was all the circumstances when this album came out, so it's exciting. Everything you have done, there is never anything to ever feel ashamed about because your lambs support you and they love you and you did that and they give you. And you're going back out on a Christmas tour for all of you lambs out there and anybody who wants to check out the greatest singer in the history of our generation. We have the "Caution" tour. Hopefully you will participate in the show and do something festive. Last time I picked you up. I enjoyed that. I wanted you to pick me up again today. Do I get that? Mariah Carey's new album, "Caution," is available now. Make sure you pick it it. I'm about to pick her up.

