Transcript for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prove the honeymoon isn't over on royal outing

Now to the latest on the Royals. Prince Harry and duchess Meghan making a trip to Sussex which is the county they are the duke and duchess of. Julia Mcfarlane has more from London. Reporter: It was a homecoming for them you could say based on the welcome from the people there. The duke and duchess of Sussex met with huge cheers as they arrived in Sussex on Wednesday. Prince Harry and Meghan making their first joint visit to the county Sussex that the queen gifted Harry as his dukedom on their wedding day. The American duchess and her prince stopping to see the only original copy of the declaration of Independence outside of the U.S. I love that. Reporter: Also visiting the survivors network, a group for survivors of sexual assault where Meghan was given a drawing of her dog guy with a feminist message. The events of the day given a hint of what types of charities Meghan might embrace in her future work as a royal. Thank you for coming. Reporter: The duchess has frequently showcased the best of British fashion breaking with that though for this trip wearing a striking and autumnal emr58d leather skirt by Hugo boss. The couple affectionate as ever holding hands and appearing to have a wonderful time meeting the people of Sussex. Oh, my goodness. Thank you. Reporter: Royal watchers as ever straining for any sign of royal baby Sussex might soon be on the way and Harry sharing his love for his new bride and how very happy he is. Meghan visibly delighted and showing her maternal side spending time with school kids, several of whom had bestowed her with handmade paintings and welcome cards. And one of those handmade gifts to Meghan a charming a to Z of Sussex with all the facts Meghan could want to know about the county that features in her new royal title. Honeymoon is not over. Julia, thank you very much.

