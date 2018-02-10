Transcript for Miles Teller gets fit at the gym for 'Top Gun' sequel

"Pop news." Good morning. Movie news. Hit it. ?????? just got to give you the update. We'll talk about miles teller getting pumped for the "Top gun" sequel and take a look. There he is, the "Whiplash" star looking very fit. Yes, exactly and sporting lighter locks and a snazzy mustache. Which, by the way looks a lot like this guy, do we have a picture of -- yeah, okay, this makes sense because, miles is playing the son of goose who was the best friend of maverick in the 1986 original for all you kids who were not born yet. In the new film maverick takes goose under his wing and makes him his protege and the director says he didn't want to compete with the original and, by the way, how could you? But he does want to give you an up front front seat into the world of naval aviation and what it's like to be in a fighter jet. The movie was supposed to be out this coming summer. The release date, unfortunately, just got pushed back to 2020. Wow. So a little news for you there. Yeah, I think they want to get it right. This is an iconic film and a grt cast so looking forward to that. I have to show you, andie Macdowell. You remember andie. So beautiful. It looks like "Groundhog" day. At Paris fashion week 60 years young walking the runway for L'Oreal looking exactly as she did when she first signed with the company in 1986. And here's andie posing with fellow models saying how proud she was to be there. She told "Vogue," I've never been ashamed of my age and want to be positive right where I am at each stage of my life and live in the moment. Robin. What can you do? Finally, this is disturbing and I wanted to share it with you. If you live in the south or midwest, hurts doughnut chain is offering once again a scary trick that comes with a treat. It's their scary clown delivery service. For just $5 plus the cost of a dozen doughnuts the company has a website that says that a terrifying clown that looks a lot like pennywise will, quote, slowly approach your friend or enemy and, quote, honk his horn with increasing intensity with a menacing laugh until your victim, I mean, friend takes the doughnuts. One recipient wrote on social media, it, quote, scared the sprinkles out of me. Robin. I will not do that. Please do not. No. Do not do that to me. Thank god we don't live in the south or midwest that is wrong, people. I guess they're so popular and doing it for Valentine's day where a grown man depressed like cupid will come to your door. In a diaper and all. Yes, with the diaper.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.