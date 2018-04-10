Transcript for Mischa Barton is joining 'The Hills' reboot

reality TV news, mischa Barton is heading for the hills. I don't know. Are you a big mischa Barton fan? I'm a big "Hills" fan. She played a character on "The O.C." That catapulted her to fame at 17 and now sources are confirming that she's joining the cast of the reboot starring alongside cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, oh, my gosh, Tom, I've never seen you so excited. I had no idea. A little early reality TV reminder, Tom knows this but the O.C. Inspired Laguna beach that spun off into "The hills" so hiring Misha is like six degrees of Kevin bacon. It ties all of those popular shows together. Got it. Yes. Certainly excited about that. Fans of "Baby driver" star Ansel elgort nabbed the lead in "West side story." They know this young actor you're looking at is a triple threat. Incredible dancing, acting and singing skills and experience with the iconic story. Broadway.com showing pictures of him in 2007 when he starred in a production of "West side story," 13 he played one of the jets but for Spielberg he's playing Tony, the leader of the gang in the story inspired by Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." A fun fact for you. The songs are classic and elgort can handle it. Listen to him casually singing -- we found this on Instagram. Here he is at a wedding. ??? It's all too strange and strong ??? Wow. ??? I'm full of foolish charm ??? Like a young Sinatra. I love that kid. Spielberg's "West side story" starts shooting in 2019. I am looking forward to that. And then finally -- Squirrel? Yes. Calling all squirrel counters out there. Squirrel counters among us. Okay, one, New York City is about to conduct its first official squirrel census next week. Volunteers are needed. The census will focus on central park and if chosen you will be part of a team that includes Ang mall scientists, cartographer that teach animal trackers to map the indigenous gray squirrel and how not to double count those slippery gray guys. The census founder says it is a unique way to look at the urban green space. You will a see it through the eyes of a squirrel. I didn't know I needed to. Did you know that squirrels pump fake other squirrels. They will actually dig holes and bury debris and then hide the real stuff in a separate place because they know that other squirrels are always watching. And steal their stuff. Wow. How can you possibly not double count the squirrel? I don't know. That's why I signed you up. Everybody, go to the squirrel census.com and join George. It is surprising how much we learn in "Pop news." I'm telling you. I'm telling you. Squirrel scientists in this article call squirrels liar because they pump fake. I chose to use a basketball reference because I don't like to call anyone a liar. I have to move us on from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.