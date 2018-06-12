New Orleans Saints team owner revealed as layaway 'Secret Santa'

Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints, paid $100,000 to cover more than 400 layaway orders for strangers at a Louisiana Walmart.
2:15 | 12/06/18

