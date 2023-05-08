Prince Louis and Prince George enjoy s’mores at coronation volunteer event

The young royals roasted s'mores with their sister Princess Charlotte, as well as their parents Prince William and Princess Kate, at a Big Help Out event following the coronation of King Charles III.

May 8, 2023

