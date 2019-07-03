Queen Elizabeth publishes 1st Instagram post

The 92-year-old monarch published her first Instagram post while visiting London's Science Museum.
0:55 | 03/07/19

Transcript for Queen Elizabeth publishes 1st Instagram post
Everyone, stay on alert. Her majesty is making moves on social media no less. The queen sharing her first Instagram post in this Orange suit and matching hat. Of course, she has her purse, always has it there visiting the science museum in London today. The queen writing she was interested to discover a letter from the royal archives written in 1843 to my great great-grandfather, prince Albert. And she wrote she had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post at the science museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. I love how she published this Instagram post. I'm waiting for the first selfie from the queen. See even sounds like the queen on Instagram. And that's hard to do. But she pulled it off. Welcome to Instagram. Coming up, that brand-new

