Now it's time with "Pop news" and Adrienne Bankert. Thank you so much, robin. Good morning. We begin with movie news from "Bohemian rhapsody" to bond villain, hot off his Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury rami Malek is being tapped to play the next bond villain. Oooh. He is in final negotiations to play opposite Daniel Craig in bond 25. Sources claim the actor had been eyed for the part for awhile but his shooting schedule on the final season of Mr. Robot prevented him from making a commitment. He has a lot of work now now that he is an academy award Looks like that is, again, reports are saying it's not a done deal. Not a done deal but we are hoping our fingers are crossed bond 25 is set to start shooting in April so we will look forward to that. Yeah, you know, he won't have to sleep on anybody's couch ever again. "Pop news" exclusive. We have a first look at Idris Elba's new show. A struggling deejay and eternal bachelor who becomes a Manny to his friend's problem child. What? Let's take a look. Calling about that job. Yes. A nanny. You want me to be a nanny. Are you going to come back. Yes. Yeah. You're my nanny. It was wicked seeing you. I'll see you again. Okay. Nice cameo by Craig David. The show is co-created by Elba and features original music he produced. He is a deejay in real life. Yeah. The eight-part series premieres on Netflix March 15th. I just received word we are going to have him here at "Good morning America" in March as well. So Idris Elba. One of our favorites. Absolutely. Everybody is our favorite but, Idris, you got a special place in our hearts. Finally we can't get enough of the good news we have for you. Selena Gomez back with a new song. They're all together for the song here "I can't get enough." Let's take a listen. ??? Because I am crazy ??? Got a good beat. You can definitely dance. I like how the audience is clapping. You feeling it? Keep going. A little Thursday thankfulness. She's got a relatively low profile and told she's in the studio working on new material and saying congratulations to her and thankful and thriing Thursday to all of you. Thank you.

