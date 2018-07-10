Transcript for Behind the scenes of rehearsals for the American Music Awards

We are counting down to this year's American music awards now just two days away. Your favorite artists taking the stage. The all-star roster ready to make it a night to remember. Rob has more on that. What I like about the amas is the public gets to vote. Full clis -- disclosure, I didn't vote, but I like to have that option. You can't complain. I'm not going to complain. We've got familiar faces returning to the ama stage and a star-studded lineup of performers. The rehearsals already underway. We went behind the scenes to see what you can expect. On the show Tuesday night. Reporter: The countdown is on for this year's American music awards. Tuesday's show promises major star power and powerful performances. Last year's fan favorite host Tracy Ellis Ross reprising her role as MC and Taylor Swift making her grand return opening the show, taking the ama stage for the first time since 2014. Also in the lineup, Khalid, Carrie Underwood, SHAWN Mendes and Mariah Carey. And post Malone getting ready to bring the heat to the stage. I'm super excited as you can see. Reporter: British r&b star Ella Mai also set to perform making her debut on the ama stage. I'm nominated for best r&b song and favorite r&b female. It's all still very new to me. I'm excited to be here. I'm ready to go. Reporter: And the empress of soul Gladys knight set to lead a tribute to the late queen, Aretha Franklin. As for the awards cardi B and drake leading the pack with eight nominations. Big lineup. If I made the cutoff to vote, my daughter would have made me vote for Ed sheeran. She's rooting for him. You can watch the American music awards live from the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles Tuesday night at 8:00 eastern. My rap name would have been Ty dollar sign. No longer available. You look more like a -- No. You haven't heard of him. No.

