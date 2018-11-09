Transcript for First sneak peek at 'Downton Abbey' the movie

Good morning gs and to you all. We'll bh O ek at "Downton abbey," the movie, it'scoming.anybody else come on. Get exd with me.it's happen in the next 12 mohs at point. Fervens LE myselfw we've had to wait three long years nce the series wrapped. We were promi a LE sin glimmef hope, a stylish black and white photo shot fro T set courtesy ofichelle docker who St, of course, as lady Mary posted on Instagram with E , and we' off! I think it was juste that. And a tweet from joafroggatt say how good it was to be back together agn. Aighi. Thre on the set. Lievey're doing makeup testing.sion accorng T the website wiltar those two plus dame magsmith,h bonnevillemcarter, Allen leech. It looks like all of eml be abuzz wit almostve we'veome tonow and love from they and T series. Tailseing kepter wraps about the story donow it should be great because it's being writteny Julia fellowes. Will be grt. Se histod Jui gossip all at the sameti. Hat's just like "Pop news." Tly. Ng of which, now to elto John. Love this song. Kicking off fel singing his H one time but not toworry, everybody, this will be a long yellow brick road the tour is consisting of shows across five nt it'll run through 2021. His fi LE Pennsylvania, where the sole out cr G to classics like ??? eleric mair suit and I read it in aag ??? Go,robin, WHEs your light Elton told the crowd he feels privileged and grafu for his ps yea reer. He closed "I'm still standing" provingd he's doing just that. Here's to elt.plause ] Yes. Only 300. 299 now a that one. That's Philphia tonig, by the way. Filly a lesson patience. Want you to check out da, the golden retriever showing us H very, very gy. He he is fig O his animal stincts, also his owner can get this shot. Check out the video, though,ot a baseball hat. Go back the vide balancing a baseball hat on his head holding the dog. Al dog? Al hot dog. That's impossible. HD boy I can prove it a ale game for dog lors. A little "Pop news" at proves ts tri is not farfetcd F dash. Sk playing biscuit Nga. I love this dog. And this one I eas a human showing will power over a ughnut. Dash, Wenk you, a lesson in patience. Oh, my gosh. I count' a hot dog within fiv feet of my dog.ose nger. I'm telling you if that was krispy kreme doughnut, forget That's me we'alking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.