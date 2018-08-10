Transcript for Taylor Swift breaks political silence

All right, let's turn to Taylor Swift. She is the latest celebrity to jump into the nation's heated political debate. The midterm race in her home state of Tennessee is a major battle. Swift had avoided politics in the past but ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with more, and, Eva, probably not a surprise to many she's picking the Democrat in this race. It is a surprise she's actually speaking about politics. This is so out of the norm for Taylor Swift who until now has avoided any comment about politics, even taking a post out to encourage people to vote. She made it clear to her 112 million followers on Instagram and the world where she stands. Taylor Swift is known for belting out ballads of heartbreak. ??? You love the game ??? Reporter: And girl power anthems. But this morning, she's using her voice in a whole new way, writing on an Instagram post overnight in the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world the past two years I feel very differently about that now. Swift who stayed silent during the 2016 presidential election now coming forward to endorse two Democrats running for office in her home state of Tennessee. Swift saying she cannot support GOP senate candidate Marsha Blackburn because her voting record in congress appalls and terrifies me. The superstar writing, I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for all Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. These are not my Tennessee values. Because she hasn't come out in this way before, we don't know what a weaponized Taylor Swift is going to look like or the impact that it's going to have. Reporter: Instead she says she will be supporting Phil Bredesen for senate and Jim cooper for the house. Some people are saying kind of patronizingly please stay out of politics and saw one man say because of your political views my daughter will not be attending your concert. Reporter: Many on Twitter like Debra messing supporting swift saying, thank you, Taylor. Others outraged saying you picked the wrong side. We are never ever getting back together. She ended her Instagram urging everyone, no matter what side they are on, to get out and vote. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. And swift will open the American music awards on Tuesday which will air here on ABC. Her first ama performance since 2014 but just shows you how much is at stake in the midterm elections. A fine line, Kanye, you never know which side you'll end up on with your fans. Thank you very much, Eva.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.