Transcript for Tyra Banks opens up about 'Life-Size 2' live on 'GMA'

We'll be back with our guest, a supermodel Emmy award winning media mogul bringing back a cult classic, a character that you love, eve, the doll who comes to life in her new movie "Life size 2." Please welcome Tyra banks. The size, the size. This woman can do it all. Yes. In this movie you hear her singing and rapping. You just like to show all your skill set. Do I need to use this? You know, we gave you that because you're singing and rapping and doing all this great -- I am rapping? So a rapper needs a microphone so I thought you could do a little. Oh, oh, that's what this is okay so you want me to bust out something now? I need everybody to go on the count of three, one, two, three. ??? Be a star ??? ??? dress me up H to T, club I'll be with my chick racy girl, in this world get up girl be in charge fix that hair claim your name, it be with you day and night ??? Just drop that Mike. That was drop the Mike. We're feeling it. We got an album coming out, it sounds like. You can be a star too. This movie, people have been asking for the sequel for 18 years. 18 years. Can you believe it? It is insane. Why now? Why was it the right time now to bring it back. I felt if I waited any longer, I'd be like -- so many have been asking for it and I've been working on it for five years and scripts and eve was in San Diego. Eve had ten accents and was a Swedish person but a black person. There was all kinds of stuff and we finally settled on this. What was it like for you to step back in her shoes all this time later? It was cool because I'm emulating my son this time because she's so innocent and so like I used a lot of my son and his facial expressions and like my son is so expressive as kids are so there's a Lott of him in that. Ah, that's -- I want to -- let's set it up a bit. She plays this beautiful doll that comes to life and this episode -- this episode. In this sequel, you are helping out the struggling young CEO of a company -- A publicly traded company, a beautiful Latina, grace, and she's a hot mess inspired by "Trainwreck" by Amy Schumer. Claim your name, fight them fights. Do you and do great. Stop hiding. Stop the pain. Get past it. And this is a scene where eve is struggling and doesn't know how to help this girl and so she calls headquarters, Sunnyvale headquarters for some help. That is the best setup I've ever heard. Roll the tape. And if you do not reverse that spell, you cannot come back home to Sunnyvale ever. Copy that. Four day, reverse the spell, save our Sunnyvale. You can crust that eve is on the case. I got to go. Eve is on the case. You know you're safe. That was a rap. In the first movie Lindsay lohan was in the first. Can we expect an appearance -- There is some Lindsay in here. As some are obsessed with her, I feel like it's a part of this even though she couldn't do the sequel but there's moments where you'll see a little something. Nice little tease. Tyra banks, when you come here we got to say thanks and when you come to the show now it's time to go. If you don't know, now you know. Tyra. You are always a sheer delight. Thank you. So happy and proud of you. It premieres on freeform, the 25 days of Christmas, free form, this Sunday, catch it.

