just that. She's an Oscar winner, an Emmy winery and a Tony award winner and you loved her in "Fences," "The suicide quad" and, of course, "How to get away with murder." Now she's starring in the new film "Widows." Please welcome the one, the only Viola Davis. Hi. You look great. Hey. Thanks for coming in. Yes. Absolutely. Welcome, welcome, welcome. Stunning. As always. Thank you. First of all, we want to congratulate you. Last night you were honored at glamour's women of the year awards. Thank you. You have such an incredible outlook. We love following you on Instagram because you always give inspiration and you have all these mantras, so I'm just curious after reading all these do you have one that you say to yourself every day? Do I have one that I say to myself? Or a favorite one. You know, my favorite, favorite one is the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. That's my favorite. Because I know that now I also have the other one that you don't have to hustle for your worth. You don't have to barter for it. You are just born worthy. That's my other one too because -- I have to write these down. Anything that gives me permission to just be messy, to just be imperfectly perfect, because otherwise as a mom, my schedule, you know, every once in a while I'm struggling with the extra 10, 15 pounds of weight. If I know that I have to always be perfect and having it going on every day it levels me. It just makes me -- it makes me feel -- I go to bed going I didn't do this write and then I wake up going I wasn't this, I wasn't that so I start the day off with negative thought, I go to bed with negative thoughts, I don't want to give that image to other girls especially. I really don't. Especially genesis, I want her to know that exactly what she is enough. It seems your spirit and mantras are definitely taking hold in her. I love that she has given you advice and in one case in particular that you shared with us that left you a little bit speechless. Oh, yeah, we were in the jacuzzi, it wasn't on. She was just swimming in there like a warm little bath, you know and she was just listening to me on the phone with my manager. I don't know, hacking over something and she said, mommy, mommy, put the phone down. I got to tell you don't let anybody put their life into your life, okay. And they put their life into your life you have to tell them to get out because they don't have the passcode. Sounds like you have a new manager. Look at me. I put the phone down and I said, genesis, say that again so I can write it down. That's 8 years old. No, that was 5. That's called an old soul. She teaches me a lot. Seems like she has this effect on everybody. She spent time with you on the set of "Widows" and your co-star said that she was a guardian angel. What was she like on set around the cast? She was working with the makeup artist every single morning. The makeup artist, she's like a buddhist and she loved working with her so every morning she had to get up at 5:00, she said I got to work with calla Davey, mommy, but she's just fun. Genesis is fun. Genesis and Julie, they're the outgoing people, the mayors of ofare with. I'm so introverted and shy and all of that but she -- genesis even calls Elizabeth and Cynthia who is also in the movie, she has them on speed dial on my phone. She takes my phone and she calls them on speed and she texts them. She sends them little emojis and, genesis, they're busy. You may be shy but you're pretty fierce in this movie. You play a widow. Your husband was a thief and you bring together all the widows to finish their job. You guys want to take a look? Yeah. Over here we have $2 million. 40 tupperware box, each has 50,000 and weighs 88 pounds. Feel like I'm in school. We got to start thinking like professionals. We're in business together. This isn't going to be some cozy reunion. After this job, we're done. We have three days to look and move like a team of men. The best thing we have going for us is being who we are. A sneak peek. As you probably guessed, our audience and you at home is all about girl power to the nth degree. Absolutely. But you guys also felt it behind the scenes. Everybody has said there was a real connection between you ladies. Real connection. Once again, we gave each other permission to be who we are, you know, and the movie is all about taking ownership of your life and our first meeting, we went to a five-star Michelin rated restaurant called grace. I remember it and it was one of those restaurants very classy, very quiet and we were so loud and when I say loud, I mean so loud I was shocked that they didn't throw us out of that restaurant and that was our first meeting and I was like, this is good. This is going to be a good start. Is it true you almost didn't take the movie. No, it wasn't me. It was Michelle Rodriguez. I'm always putting everything on Michelle Rodriguez. She's the loudest. But, no, me, I was like, I'm in it. I just felt that this movie was like I always say the heist is just a metaphor for women saying, you know what, my life isn't working for me, I got to pay my bill, I got to do so I'm going to make it work. Not encouraging a heist. I'm not normalizing but it's a metaphor and Steve Mcqueen, awesomeness. I loved it. Metaphor for handling your business when you have to. Absolutely and that's what women have to do. You have a lot of single mothers out there. You have a lot of people you -- you have to pay the bills, dealing with no health insurance. They have to get it done and this movie just -- you'll see! You'll see. It's for the girls. Trust me, it's worth it. And the guys. There's some good guys in there. Worth it for you to see it. It is widow Wisconsin. It hits theaters on Friday, make sure you check out Viola Davis, everybody. 