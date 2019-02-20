Transcript for How Walmart is spotlighting unsung heroes during the Oscars

We are all geared up for Hollywood's super bowl. The oscars and so are the advertisers. Just in time for the biggest night of style, our sponsored Walmart is launching Walmart fashion. Take a look at how they're planning to shine the spotlight on the unsung heroes that make the magic happen behind the scenes. ?????? This year, Walmart and six red carpet style I haves are dressing some of the most important people in the industry. The crew. I'm the wardrobe assistant. Not a competition but I think my P.A. Will look the cutest. Everything we styled today came from Walmart. I thought I had styled all of Hollywood but this was definitely a first for me. We style the stars behind the scenes in Walmart fashion. I'm inspired now I want to get eddy all dressed up. We can't wait to see those six spots highlighting the unsung heroes of the movie industry and on Sunday you could shop the look that the celebrity stylists that credited both instore and on walmart.com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.