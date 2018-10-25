Transcript for Adopted man reunites with his birth parents 37 years later

And it is a thankful Thursday and we have a family reunion that is decades in the making and a man finally meeting his birth parents with the help of an at home DNA kit and we'll meet him live in a moment. T.J. Holmes has the story. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Good morning. You know there are a lot of these companies, very popular doing DNA ancestry tests and helped people connect with long lost relatives and help adoptees find their biological parents and the mom is over here with his family and half brother here, what's different about this, the mom, dad, sister and brother all under one roof, the family was intact and they had just been waiting on him to come home. We're going to be able to see the mountains from the plane. Reporter: Mitch Yurkovich is getting his family ready for the trip of a lifetime. Growing up knowing I was adopted, I was always curious who my birth parents were, where they were. Reporter: The married father of four applied for a DNA test kit through my heritage. They have a program called DNA quest, the company says it teamed with experts to donate kits to connect thousands of adoptees with their biological relatives. In July Mitch received the results leading him to discover his birth father. I saw his picture for the very first time. The resemblance was kind of striking. I was very nervous about, you know, contacting him. Reporter: Mitch sent an email from his home in badaxe, Michigan to Scott Shaffer. It was beyond my wildest dreams. His question was if you know anything about my mother, would you please share it with me. And so I emailed him back that -- She's right here. Your mom and I are still together and you have a brother and sister. Reporter: High school sweethearts Scott and Mary Shaffer were just teenagers when they discovered Mary was pregnant. How soon after you found out you were pregnant did you make the decision that you were going to give the child -- Almost right away. The baby needed a family. I was adopted myself and knew he would go somewhere decent. Reporter: It was a closed adoption. They didn't know where the baby would go. Mary wrote Mitch a letter. What was in that letter. Why we gave him up and just hoped that he would have a great life. Come and look for us someday. Reporter: Scott and Mary eventually married and they had two more children. Mary kept Mitch's baby picture on her dresser along with the other kids who grew up knowing they had a brother out there somewhere. Did it always feel like there was something missing from this house if you will? It did kind of feel like we were missing out on something. We always knew about it. Now we're finally getting to meet him. It's still not sunken in yet. Lots of hiking trails they said. Reporter: Now Mitch and his family are making the journey across country to meet his birth family. Ready? Yeah. I can't wait to see them face-to-face, give them a hug, get to know them. Reporter: This is 37 years in the making. What are you feeling? Excitement. Excited. Very happy. Yeah. Am I at the right house? Yeah. You got the right house. Hi. Oh, man. So good to finally just be able to hold you guys. Reporter: Mitch's children now playing in the tree house Scott built for Mitch's brother and sister. You're standing here together now. What does that feel like? Does it feel -- Closure. Closure. For a start to a real happy time and closure of missing. Seeing them face-to-face was just -- I stopped, I was like where did the mirror come from? Just seeing a little things that you don't get in the pictures. Reporter: Scott and Mary take Mitch through the home to show him the birth photo that's always been on their dresser. Right here. I kept that like that always. Reporter: Mitch showed Mary the letter she'd written him 37 years ago. . Take care and be happy. I took care and I'm happy. That's all we wanted. All we ever wanted. Wow, what a story. Yes. Mitch is joining us now live. Mitch, welcome to the show. And it's such a beautiful story but I want to focus on after the cameras stopped rolling. You spent the weekend with your family. Yeah. How did that go? That was amazing. It was just reconnecting with them. It was comfortable. I mean, it was amazing how comfortable we were just sitting in their home catching up, relaxing, unpacking, everything like that. It was incredible to meet how much you can miss someone you never even met and it was -- it's unforgettable. You say it was comfortable. Any little moments where things sort of broke through and said, of course, we're related? Yeah, there were a few that I noticed just little things, but my brother, Mike, actually noticed one. We were around the table and I like set back stretched and kind of itched my head or something like that -- Scott did the same thing. He sat back, scratched and Mike just went, whoa. I mean, the fact that the family is intact. T.J., you're there watching this moment. What was that like for you? Just staying out of the way. Really this is their life. They let us have our -- I stayed in the white house while had it if happened. I was peeking through the window. We didn't want to get in the way of having the moment and have done stories like this. Sometimes the biological parents don't want anything to do with the child. I had people call the birth mom. Don't call me again. I got a new life, new family, click. This is not necessarily rare but doesn't always have this happy ending but you want to stay out of the way and this is their lives. They let us film. Mitch, your birth mother kept that photo of you on her nightstand. How did that make you feel? That was -- that just put a smile on my face. Just -- I never knew where they were, if -- I mean I knew they gave me up. They cared about me. They wanted the best for me but just to see that, that told me they actually cared about me and thought about me every day. Your adopted parents are about this as well. They have been supportive and have been from the get-go. They're excited to meet them. Everybody is excited to get together and meet up. What's next? We're just going to keep going day by day. We're going to chat, we're going to text. We're going to call on the phone, stuff like that and if we can get together again sometime, great. But I mean New Mexico and Michigan, they're kind of far apart. But you're a family. We're a family, yeah. They said close sure too. They wanted to know he was okay. They said did he become an ax murderer? Right? Right? They were nervous, well, what if it did didn't well and put him with someone that didn't take care of him. It was a relief to see that he's fairly Normal. I said fairly. We're like family too now. We got to say, it went well, indeed. You found your family. We've so happy you let us into the home to share this with everybody out there. Mitch, congratulations and just thank you. Thank you for spending time with

