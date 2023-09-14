Dad-to-be surprised by colleagues with baby shower

Gabriel Nuez was nearly speechless upon walking into a room full of balloons, cake and decorations. His partner Adriana thanked the staff for “appreciating dads as well” in their celebrations

September 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live