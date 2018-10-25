Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad

More
Steve Culbert, a teacher from Davidson, Michigan, escorted his former students Alivia Reece, 7 and Avery Reece, 8 to the event.
0:42 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58725353,"title":"Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad","duration":"0:42","description":"Steve Culbert, a teacher from Davidson, Michigan, escorted his former students Alivia Reece, 7 and Avery Reece, 8 to the event.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/teacher-brings-students-father-daughter-dance-lost-dad-58725353","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.