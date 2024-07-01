Woman gets surprised with cap and gown she never had after law school graduation

Pamela Martin-Turner’s daughter Miranda surprised her mother with the cap and gown she couldn’t receive back when she attended law school.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live