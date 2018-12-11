Now Playing: FBI releases video of stolen SUV linked to NC girl's kidnapping

Now Playing: How young girl thwarted a possible kidnapping

Now Playing: How to make your food Instragrammable

Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines visit 'Merging Vets & Players'

Now Playing: One couple got engaged in the middle of the NYC marathon. Would you say yes?

Now Playing: How to impress Outdoor Voices CEO Tyler Haney in an interview

Now Playing: How military vets and retired athletes are supporting each other with the MVP program

Now Playing: Rare mandarin duck stuns fans in New York City

Now Playing: Inside the jet-setting life of the world's most colorful designer, Bethan Laura Wood

Now Playing: This Disney Princess subscription box is perfect for your princess-in-training

Now Playing: New feature gives you 10 minutes to 'unsend' a Facebook message

Now Playing: College student's sportscasting reel goes viral as he hopes to land his first job

Now Playing: Meet the podcasters who review Hallmark movies

Now Playing: How to make your own DIY Christmas ornaments

Now Playing: Chef Michael Symon shares 3 twists on Thanksgiving turkey recipes

Now Playing: Internet lauds new Hailey Baldwin campaign for its body positivity

Now Playing: This little fashionista is giving us major style inspo

Now Playing: High school football coach pulls off sweet proposal with the help of his players

Now Playing: 'GMA,' Burlington kick off annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive