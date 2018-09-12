25 Days of Cookies: Jamie Oliver's 'Billionaire Shortbread' cookie recipe

More
Get the step-by-step instructions here!
1:52 | 12/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 25 Days of Cookies: Jamie Oliver's 'Billionaire Shortbread' cookie recipe
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59690799,"title":"25 Days of Cookies: Jamie Oliver's 'Billionaire Shortbread' cookie recipe","duration":"1:52","description":"Get the step-by-step instructions here!","url":"/GMA/Food/video/25-days-cookies-jamie-olivers-billionaire-shortbread-cookie-59690799","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.