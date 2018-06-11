Transcript for Food blogger Alice Choi shares some quick and easy Thanksgiving side recipes

side dishes with your family thanks to our sponsored Bob Evans farms, food blogger, Alice Choi, is here to help us with that and one great staple in the kitchen for Thanksgiving is this. Yes, the slow cooker. So I say use appliances that you have at home to help you for Thanksgiving. There's so many sides you can make, you could just dump the ingredients in the slow cooker, set it and that's it. What you're smelling to our audience -- Doesn't it smell amazing. A beautiful homehead cider. Really easy. I was looking at it thinking, wow, I can do it? And your kitchen will smell amazing. Drop the ingredients in there and set it on low for four hours and you can have some delicious ciders. Orange, apples. Cinnamon stick, cloves, Oranges, apples and that's it. That's great. Thank you. Thanks, Alice. So, listen, it's not every single thing on Thanksgiving has to be homemade. Agreed. We have some delicious original mashed Poe state-of-the-art tos from Bob Evans farms. Whoo! Nobody works like this girl. You can pop these in the microwave while you are a carving the Turkey. They're ready in just six minutes. You personalize them. Yes, yes. You can top them with chives, with some bacon bits, I have inner compound butter and they're made with just real potato, milk and butter so real ingredients. Check that one out. So delicious. The potatoes. You can personal lyze them then when I read we were doing green bean casserole. This was always a favorite. Mom, I'm giving you up. We did it with soup. This has no cream at all. It's a little lighter so we start out by -- we saw -- saute our Leeks and mushrooms. What's the liquid? The liquid, we have chicken stock, we thicken it with flour and add fresh thyme and then I have -- I have -- Magic. I have some green beans that I've blanched. You just add it in here and mix it in. It smells so good. Thank you. And a lot of dishes for Thanksgiving can be made one or two days in advance, so this after you've done this you pop it into your casserole dish and top it with some cheese. You can premake it. Cover it with foil and put it in the refrigerator. On the day of, pull it out, I top it with a Panko mixture with paprika and nutmeg so sprinkle it on and bay it on the day of and that's it. Three really fun dishes. The first ones of Thanksgiving.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.