Transcript for How to pick the best apples for your fall dishes

All right. He's helping us pick the perfect amounts for our favorite fall dishs with a little challenge with some members of our studio audience here here so thank you for participating. Always good to see you. You too. Looking amazing as always. 'Tis the season. Come on, give it up. 'Tis the season. Apple cooking. You got to get out there. I did not realize how important the type of apple that you use in certain recipe. Well, yes, are you baking them, serving them raw, want something crisp, sweet? There's literally thousands of types of apples out there. That's true. Which ones do I buy? One thing I would say is buy one of each, see what you like, all right? Thank you. I can say, I can say gala, all these name, pink lady, until you taste them you don't know. Gala apple was my mom's favorite. Every time she would come to visit from Mississippi, it was, it was. So you're saying these are some of your suggestions. Yes. So we have this beautiful studio audience that will take -- Jessica, aren't you close to my hometown? Yes. Where are you from? Long Beach. Long Beach bearcats. Okay. So you all are going to choose what you think is the best apple for a particular recipe. For applesauce, Jessica, what do you think is the best? Red. Eh! Wrong. Now if that were a Macintosh you would have been right but this is a golden delicious. You want something sweet, something relatively soft textured because you'll cook it and bake it down basically. Okay. To make applesauce you just cut it, take out the core if you want with the little corer sort of thing, 35, 40 minutes, cinnamon, mm-mm. You got to do that and this is a food mill. Ever use a food mill? Put it through there and can do it with the skins on and it comes through and you get it nice and smooth but a little bit of chunky. Now if you do a food processor. That's okay. Don't overdo it. You want applesauce not apple juice. Okay. You all knew this was coming? What a kind audience. They're very kind. So with the applesauce, pork chops and applesauce. Pork chops and applesauce, "Brady bunch." Who will we have here, Ida? Yeah. Because it's a nice apple to pair with the pork chop. What do you think would be the best for that? Granny Smith. Wrong again. All right. I'm -- listen, I'll give you some. You could have used granny Smith on this. In this case we're using pink lady. What you want, we're doing an apple endive salad with some -- you cook the pork chop in the pan then you take it out and all that nice porky bits and throw in hazelnuts and shallot, saute that and pour it over the salad. Date night. What you want because you're serving the apples raw, you want them literally and figuratively crisp. You want them to hold their shape and them a little acidic to play off the bitterness of the endive and fattiness of the pork chop. I love you. My gosh. The way you describe it is -- That's my job. All right. Now we have to have -- If you don't get this one right -- you literally have to get this one right. Eric, which apple do you think is best for the apple pie? The granny Smith. Yes! Whoo. Although you picked up a golden delicious. It's hard to tell. I know, it's hard. What you want -- what you're baking apple pie you want, a, an apple that will hole its shape when it's baked. You don't want applesauce in your apple pie. You want an apple that's relatively high in acidity, kind of tart to play off all that butter and cheese in the crust. Oh. Uh-huh and maybe a little vanilla. Ice cream or cream, whatever you got going with it. What do you have with apple pie? Cheese? A lot of people like to serve cheese -- the cheese on top of the apple pie and heat it up? I think it's more of a midwest thing. You heat it so the cheese melts on top of the pie. A la mode. What about for example whipped cream? Yes. Oh, wow, look at that. You're like, I want my ice cream. Why not all three. Why not. You know what we can do, the hybrid. I get the ice cream you get the whipped cream. As long as I get the pork chops and applesauce. Also, thank you. You bring it to life. Your zest for life and every time I leave here after being with you, I just cannot wait to get in the kitchen. I know, thank you. You have like a three-course meal right here. Enjoy. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You can get this month's "Bon

