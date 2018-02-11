Transcript for The 11-year-old trailblazing drag kid 'Desmond is Amazing'

If you haven't heard the name Desmond napolis get ready for this 11-year-old drag kid who rupaul is calling the future. His bravery is inspiring so many. We'll talk to him. First, let's look at his amazing story. ?????? I'm Desmond. I'm 11 years old. I like pizza, trains and drinking root beer that's caffeine free. I also do drag and I love to put on make up, dresses and wigs and of course jewelry if necessary. My full drag name is Desmond is amazing. I feel very happy to have a mom that accepts me. It touches me deeply that there are other children out there that he's reaching and he's influencing them to be themselves. Path so early. My greatest joy is seeing Desmond happy. I love doing drag because it makes me feel amazing and self expressive. It feels amazing to know that people love what I do. My one big message is be yourself always. Please welcome Desmond napolis, aka Desmond is amazing. ??? 'Cause I'm strong enough ??? ??? strong enough to live without you ??? ??? I'm strong enough to know you gotta go ??? Hi. Hello, Desmond. How are you? How you doing? Thanks for being here. I love that you love root beer, caffeine free. I can get onboard with that. My mom doesn't like me drinking caffeine. Does it make you hyper? Me too. They don't like when I drink caffeine either. You're one of the youngest and first drag queen/kids. I heard you've got messages from young adults who look up to you. For being who you are. What are some of the notes you've gotten? Some of the notes are you inspire me very much. I wish I had the support that you have when I was a child. We saw your parents in the piece we did. Your parents are so supportive of you. They encouraged you to stay and be who you are. How has that inspired you to be open about dressing in drag? They support me by letting me do what I want to do. They let me dress up and let me play with make up and trains. I really like trains. When I'm out of drag, most of the time I'm playing with trains. It's a tough world out there and not everyone is accepting of things. Some people have criticized you. What do you say to them? It's fine. We're all excited to have Desmond here. Thank you, Desmond. We have people that wanted to come see you personally. Please welcome head O' lettuce. ?????? How are you? Thank you for having me. Hi, darling. Hello, sweetheart. And we've got Chanel. Please come out. ?????? Hello, Chanel. And we can't forget Alyssa Edwards. ?????? Hi. How are you? Good to see you. That hair! Hello. How are you? Hello. Good morning to you. Hi, ladies. How cool is this? Good morning, America. I wasn't expecting this. Shocked? Happy? So for you three when you see Desmond, what comes to mind? What do you think about? Inspirational. Brave. Courageous. I wish -- I started doing drag at 15 years old. Obviously not 11, but I wish even at that age I could have had the courage that you have to do what you do and literally take the art and put it in mainstream America. It's beautiful. It's amazing. You're the future of drag. You have a lot to live up to. It's awesome you are blessed with parents that love and support you unconditionally. I understand that you guys didn't come empty handed. There are some special gifts you have for Desmond. Do you guys want to tell us what's out here? I drew Desmond a little green-haired lady to bring you good luck and prosperity in your future. And to eat iceberg lettuce. Good roughage. With tomatoes and cucumbers. Absolutely. I brought you a gift basket. Let me hand this to you. You need to have it in your hands. It is some of my favorite make up essentials that I use. You can never have enough black eye liner. My favorite black eye liner is in there. I have a make up tutorial DVD. You can watch it and pick up a couple tips and techniques. I see a little unicorn bag. I can get onboard with that. I'm a teacher at beyond belief dance company. We would love for you to come take some dance classes. Nice. I wanted to bring you a quintessential unicorn. It's got my favorite rhinestones. You cannot be a queen without diamond nails. I've got socks. It's got a little note pad. I want you to journal everything you do. You are truly great and courageous. Let me give you this. Thank you guys all for being here. Desmond, your parents, thank you for reminding us all to be who we are. You can check out Alyssa Edwards thank you, head O' lettuce and Chanel and Alyssa for being

