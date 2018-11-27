Transcript for Actress Amanda Bynes opens up about substance abuse

We talked about it earlier. Amanda Bynes, what a talented actress she is. I'm not going to say she was, because she is. She still is. She went through some difficult times and it played out in front of the world. Now she's talking about some of her most difficult moments. People diagnosed her as mentally ill. She said, no, I was on drugs. That's what it did to me. It made me a completely different person. I found it interesting. For that younger generation who grew up with her -- we had someone here who said I got into the TV business because of her. She said -- she was in "Hair spray." She had her own show. She said she heard adderoll was the new skinny pill. What did she do? She went to the psychiatrist and she faked the symptoms to get it. She ended up on a roller coaster ride. She's studying fashion out in L.A. I wanted to say thank you for sharing, Amanda, and good luck. Send me some fashion. I also wanted to talk for a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.