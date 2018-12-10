Transcript for Couples who use 'we' are happier

steering wheel, but I won't let you drive. I have something here I have want to talk to you about. We, we, we, we. There's a study from the university of California and it investigated using words like we and our and us in relationships. They say if you engage in couple talk, you probably have a happier relationship on all accounts. I could see that. One thing -- I just caught a glimpse of a guy, he's looking like oh, I gotta change how I speak. You know who you are. It's that guy. Don't point at him. He's here with his woman. How do you guys talk to each other? Is it we? It's funny I say we a lot, but it depends on my audience. When I'm out with my single friends, there's something empowering about being single. I like to remember I'm Sara first. I tend to change how I talk. It's true. I don't know if men are as sensitive. With women you know I've been single Sara and I've been coupled up. I like to remind people that I'm still just Sara. It's there's a single person in my midst, I do this. I like to do this. It's not like "Bridget Jones" at a dinner party where you're the one person by yourself. When you're a man, you don't get to hang out with your single friends when you're not single anymore. Is it illegal? I guess in some states. What if -- what if -- like, we're pregnant, does that fly? We're pregnant. My man is like I'm not getting pregnant. Do you like when a guy says we're pregnant? So we are having a baby might be the better way. I once said that and max said we are not pregnant. You're pregnant. I was like I didn't do this by myself and the hormones started flailing. I don't go to the we on that. For me it was a two-person job. We became survival. We are doing everything. I like the we stuff. I like the us. You say we? I say we I think. I don't know. I actually have never paid attention. I'll text Kayla and see. Please text. I'll see if you're a we guy. I don't know. I gotta pay attention from now on. I'm not married. So am I supposed to say we? Are you a we? I may not be in a relationship after saying that. I'm going to text Kayla. Are you a we? I'm just curious. Am I supposed to say we? Commitment is commitment. Wedding -- you ask Goldie Hawn, wedding is a piece of paper. If you are committed and that's the understanding between the two of you, you are definitely a we. The problem with we, ladies -- It's a video game. Is when you think it's a we and they think it's a me? How did this go to male bashing now? No, no, no. Sorry. Just because we aren't pregnant doesn't mean that I'm a me. There's relationships where one of you thinks it's a we and the other thinks it's a me. Maybe you weren't communicating. You hope it don't happen in a marriage. In my past I've been in those. I have too. Who hasn't? They're like we and I'm looking at them going no, you. I'm the girl after the first date that goes we're definitely a we, right? Use we, us, all that stuff, you, my man -- she's got a ring on. She just flashed me the Beyonce pose. She's like we're a we. All right. We have a congratulations.

